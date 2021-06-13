Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.