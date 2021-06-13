Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.48. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
