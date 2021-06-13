Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

