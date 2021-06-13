Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Weatherford International plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.