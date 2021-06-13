Barclays Reiterates CHF 420 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Barclays set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 417.49.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

