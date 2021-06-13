Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$26.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

