Tudor Pickering Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$37.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$38.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.63%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

