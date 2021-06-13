Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.10 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.16.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.