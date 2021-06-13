Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.70.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

