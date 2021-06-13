Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Black Diamond Group traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 6025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

