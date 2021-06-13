Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $248.80, but opened at $240.33. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 59,825 shares trading hands.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

