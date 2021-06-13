Onion Global Limited’s (NYSE:OG) Quiet Period Will End on June 16th

Onion Global’s (NYSE:OG) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Onion Global had issued 9,310,350 shares in its public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $67,500,038 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE:OG opened at $5.07 on Friday. Onion Global has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

