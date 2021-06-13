Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th

Seven Oaks Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven Oaks Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SVOKU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 152,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

