Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture’s (NYSE:OCG) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 14th. Oriental Culture had issued 5,065,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $20,260,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OCG stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58. Oriental Culture has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

