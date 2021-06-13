Reviewing Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 0 5 28 1 2.88

Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $107.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.28 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.15 $2.69 billion $2.55 31.11

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

