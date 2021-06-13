Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. Adacel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About Adacel Technologies
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.