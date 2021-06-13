Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

