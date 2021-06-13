MamaMancini’s (MMMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 14th.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.91 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.