Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NLC stock opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 28.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.88. The stock has a market cap of C$399.26 million and a P/E ratio of -65.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64.

In related news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,880. Also, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,475,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,700 shares of company stock worth $1,314,454.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

