Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €742.90 ($874.00) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €683.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.