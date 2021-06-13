$0.51 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

