StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

In other news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

