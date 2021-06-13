Mark FitzPatrick Buys 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of £207.06 ($270.53).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 11 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

PRU opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

