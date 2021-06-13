Mark FitzPatrick Buys 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, with a total value of £207.06 ($270.53).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 11 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).
- On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).
PRU opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
