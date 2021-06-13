Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £9,889.50 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 684.50 ($8.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.42. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 724.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

