Insider Selling: Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Sells 171,927 Shares of Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. Belvoir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.92. The stock has a market cap of £85.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

