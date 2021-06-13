DePay Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $3.03 million and $942,447.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00166680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00197402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.01120362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.86 or 0.99721975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

