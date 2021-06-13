FortKnoxster Market Cap Tops $7.53 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $128,727.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

