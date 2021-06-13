Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00349070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00156187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00223539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002975 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

