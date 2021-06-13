Selfkey Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $39.36 million and $3.84 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.