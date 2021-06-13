GET Protocol Price Tops $4.06 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00011605 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $46.23 million and $869,212.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

