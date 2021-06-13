Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.55 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $14.55 million and $169,762.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.63 or 0.00785675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.96 or 0.08273579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00086807 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

