Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $480,244.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00166779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.01131582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.27 or 1.00266739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

