Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Veil has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $860.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.95 or 0.99863510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00372918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00459879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00833870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003537 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

