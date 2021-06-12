Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,321,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012,061. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

