Reviewing PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 33.09 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.05 PolarityTE $10.13 million 8.84 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.97

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PolarityTE. Brickell Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brickell Biotech and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 513.50%. PolarityTE has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% PolarityTE -339.69% -123.54% -67.42%

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and OsteoTE. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

