Meme (MEME) Price Hits $417.09 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $417.09 or 0.01172826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.00460718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002340 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.