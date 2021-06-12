DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $8.81 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $699.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,506,174 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

