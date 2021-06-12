Olyseum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,013.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $19,013.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00169902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00196671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.01135594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.10 or 1.00108175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,304,976 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

