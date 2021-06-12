DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $637.15 or 0.01784613 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $63.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00170340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00196505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.01132729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,750.63 or 1.00134499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

