$38.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $38.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,270. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.