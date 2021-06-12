UniMex Network Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $54,288.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,771,749 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

