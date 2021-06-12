Viberate Price Reaches $0.0446 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $1.04 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

