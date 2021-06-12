Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 61.3% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $131,733.80 and approximately $84,938.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00150569 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00710868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

