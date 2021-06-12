Shard (SHARD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50,824.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $50,824.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

