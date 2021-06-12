Paxos Standard Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.37 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $982.24 million and approximately $56.37 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 981,220,358 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

