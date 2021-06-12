TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce sales of $199.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $860.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $43.02. 4,061,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,924. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.