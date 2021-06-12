Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.