$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

