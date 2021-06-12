$857.75 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $857.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $904.50 million. STERIS posted sales of $668.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 558,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,478. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

