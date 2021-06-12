$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $733.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 517,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,506. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

