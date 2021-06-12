Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.74 million and $134,516.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.40 or 0.06728113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.15 or 0.01638146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00456103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00683830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00457108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040452 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

